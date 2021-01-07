Halton Regional Police are mourning the loss of one of their officers.

A Halton Regional Police officer has died after suffering a medical crisis while on duty and conducting an investigation. The fallen officer was identified as Constable Michael Tidball. In a release the Police Service stated, “It is with great shock and sadness that we share with you that one of our veteran officers passed suddenly this morning while conducting an investigation, as a result of an acute medical episode,” police said in a release on Wednesday.

“Detective Constable Michael Tidball was a valued and well-loved member of the Halton Regional Police Service, having served in a variety of investigative and frontline patrol roles since he joined us in 2007… His loss will leave a hole in our police family and in the Halton community-at-large.”

No further details were provided by Halton Police.

Police in their release didn’t elaborate on his medical episode, his age, or what type of investigation Tidball was involved in.

The Halton force said they extend their “sincerest condolences to Tidball’s family and friends and have offered our full support to them as they grieve.”

In Tidball’s memory, the flags at the Halton Regional Police Service will fly at half-mast.