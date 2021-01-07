Gunman got away with $3000 bracelet

Hamilton Police are asking the public for assistance with identifying an armed suspect from a commercial store robbery. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a lone male suspect entered The Western Jewellery Store located inside the Westcliffe Mall, at 640 Mohawk Rd West. At the time, he inquired about jewellery and was given the opportunity to hold a bracelet valued at approximately $3000.00. The employee then noted the male was now in possession of a handgun. The suspect fled the store with the jewellery.

The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

Through continued investigation, police learned the suspect had approached the store moments before it opened at 11:00 a.m. He was instructed to return after 11:00.

The suspect is described as a male, Caucasian with dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket with zipper, a black hoodie with a yellow/red symbol. He was wearing white pants and black shoes.

The Break Enter and Robbery Unit has taken over the investigation. After gathering and reviewing evidence, investigators are appealing to the public for assistance with identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Detective Sergeant Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com