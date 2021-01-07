Grim records set in Ontario COVID count

Ontario set new single day records for new COVID 19 cases and deaths. The province is reporting 3519 new cases and 89 deaths—both all time highs since the beginning of the pandemic. Nearly 65,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 891 new cases in Toronto, 568 in Peel, 457 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex County, 175 in Waterloo and 174 in Durham. Hospitalizations and ICU cases have also hit new highs with 1472 in Hospital and 363 of them in ICU.

Hamilton Public Health reported another 191 new COVID cases yesterday-a slight decrease from Tuesday’s 209 and one death. Hospitalizations continued to climb , now sitting at 87, up eight from the previous day. In Halton there was a decline of 26 new cases with 95 positive tests reported. Burlington had 44 cases, Milton 26, Oakville 17 and Halton Hills eight. The death toll at Juraviski Hospital increased by 2 to19 reflecting previous days unreported deaths. There was one additional death at St.Elizabeth Retirement Residence and eight additional cases where the count total is 32—22 residents, nine staff and one visitor. There are also three additional COVID cases at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 7 W.