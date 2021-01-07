COVID outbreak at HHS Satellite Health Facility, General

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the third floor of the Satellite Health Facility (SHF) after five patients and two staff members tested positive for the virus. They are now in isolation.

The third floor is an HHS unit currently closed for admissions. No visitors are currently allowed on the floor except on compassionate grounds. Staff working on the floor will not work anywhere else until the outbreak is declared over.

HHS is currently testing all health care workers on the floor as well as any staff who may have spent prolonged periods of time there. We are also testing the remainder of patients on the floor.

Hamilton General Hospital

Hamilton Health Sciences declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on 5 West at Hamilton General Hospital on January 1. A total of seven staff members have tested positive. As a COVID-19 unit, 5 West remains open at this time for COVID admissions.

HHS is currently testing all health care workers on 5 West as well as any staff that spend prolonged periods of time on the unit. HHS Infection Prevention and Control and Employee Health Services are working with Hamilton Public Health to identify and inform individuals who may be contacts.

In-patient visits will be limited to one essential caregiver/support person from the same household, or those who are the patient’s consistent caregiver. Visiting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Exceptions will be made for patients receiving end-of-life care.

Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre

The outbreak on the B3 unit was officially declared over on January 5.