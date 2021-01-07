City of Hamilton asks residents to weigh in on growth planning

The City is asking residents to provide input and share feedback on Hamilton’s growth plans for the next 30 years. Hamilton’s growth forecast includes planning for 236,000 new residents and 122,000 new jobs by the year 2051. Because of the complexity of the planning exercise, normally these exercises tend to only draw the attention of planning insiders—the development industry and other interest groups.

Beginning this week, residents are invited to share their feedback on the findings of the draft Land Needs Assessment (LNA) through a survey that will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. The survey will allow residents to comment on intensification, density and climate change implications related to planning for future residential and employment growth.

Residents can also participate in the virtual engagement sessions scheduled on Monday January 18, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday January 20, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sessions will review the findings of the draft Land Needs Assessment, address public comments about the growth scenarios and intensification and density targets, and go over the next steps in the planning process.

To plan for this growth, there are two processes underway: Growth Related Integrated Development Strategy (GRIDS 2) and the Municipal Comprehensive Review (MCR).

Quick Facts

• The City’s growth forecast includes 236,000 new residents (for a total population of 820,000 people) and 122,000 new jobs (for a total employment of 360,000 jobs) in Hamilton by the year 2051.

• An LNA is a technical study that determines how much land is needed in the City to accommodate growth. The LNA must be completed based on a methodology developed by the Province and is a required part of the City’s MCR process. The LNA includes two categories of land use: “Community” lands (areas for population, commercial and institutional growth) and “Employment” lands (areas for employment like business parks and industrial lands).

• GRIDS 2 is the planning process that evaluates the land use, infrastructure, economic development and financial implications of growth in our city for the next 30 years. It is also linked to the updates of other important City studies and plans, including the Water/Wastewater and Stormwater Master Plans and Transportation Network Review, as well as the next update to the Development Charges By-law.

• The MCR is the provincially mandated update that will ensure our plans as a municipality conform with Provincial plans. Planning for forecasted population and job growth to the year 2051 is a requirement of A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

• The work from GRIDS 2 will be incorporated into the MCR plans by specifying where and how the population and employment growth to 2051 will be accommodated.

Additional Resources

• Engage Hamilton

• Land Needs Assessment

• GRIDS 2 and Municipal Comprehensive Review

• Video: Land Needs Assessment

“Public engagement is a cornerstone of the planning process. This is an exciting opportunity for Hamiltonians to provide their feedback about how we grow as a community over the next 30 years,” said Steve Robichaud, Director of Planning and Chief Planner, City of Hamilton.