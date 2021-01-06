Tried to rob woman at an ATM

Hamilton Police are seeking assistance with identifying a robbery suspect. The incident occurred in late November in downtown Hamilton. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

On Saturday, November 28, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the victim was using an ATM in the area of Main Street West at Bay Street South. At that time, a male was standing behind her waiting for the machine.

The victim retrieved money from the machine and held it in her hand. The male attempted to grab the money as the victim resisted. The victim was knocked to the ground and began to scream, causing the male to run off unsuccessful in his efforts. He was last seen running in a westerly direction.

Officers quickly responded and checked the area; however, the suspect was not located.

The victim was not physically injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian in his mid-50’s, 5’9”-5’11” in height. He had short light brown hair and no facial hair. He was wearing dark pants and jacket.

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect or has any information regarding this robbery, are asked to contact Detective Mike Antonucci at 905-546-3821.

They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com