Slight decline in local COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health at last reported another 191 new COVID cases today-a slight decrease from yesterday’s 209 and one death. Hospitalizations continued to climb , now sitting at 87, up eight from the previous day. In Halton there was a decline of 26 new cases with 95 positive tests reported. Burlington had 44 cases, Milton 26, Oakville 17 and Halton Hills eight. The death toll at Juraviski Hospital increased by 2 to19 reflecting previous days unreported deaths. There was one additional death at St.Elizabeth Retirement Residence and eight additional cases where the count total is 32—22 residents, nine staff and one visitor. There are also three additional COVID cases at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 7 W.

Joe Brant Hospital has opened the field hospital (Pandemic Response Unit) that was built last April. The unit is intended to relieve pressure on hospital across the Hamilton-Halton-Niagara area, by taking patients who are no linger critical but still require hospitalization.

Ontario’s daily new COVID case count was above 3000 for the fifth time since the second wave began with 3266 cases and 37 deaths reported. Over 51,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 805 new cases in Toronto, 523 in Peel, 349 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex County and 206 in Waterloo. Hospitalizations continue to climb with 1463 in hospital, 361 in ICU and 246 on ventilators—all new highs.