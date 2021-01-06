Shots ring out in new mountain neighbourhood

Hamilton Police investigate the first shooting incident of 2021. The Upper Stoney Creek residential survey was secured as investigators processed the scene. No injuries were reported to the police.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, shortly after 12:30 p.m., Hamilton Police quickly responded for reports of shots fired in the area of Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway and Times Square Boulevard. The area was secured as officers searched for suspects.

Through continued investigation, police learned two males attended a residence in the area attempting to gain entry. They were unsuccessful and fled the scene. During the incident, several gunshots were fired.

A police presence was maintained in the neighbored for several hours as the scene was processed and officers canvassed for witnesses.

The East End Station Criminal Investigations Branch continues to investigate the incident and believe it was targeted. Area residents are asked to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact police.

.If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Thibodeau by calling 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com