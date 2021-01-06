Over 3,000 new COVID cases in the province, hospital bed capacity strained

Ontario’s daily new COVID case count was above 3000 for the fifth time since the second wave began with 3266 cases and 37 deaths reported. Over 51,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 805 new cases in Toronto, 523 in Peel, 349 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex County and 206 in Waterloo. Hospitalizations continue to climb with 1463 in hospital, 361 in ICU and 246 on ventilators—all new highs. Premier Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will hold a news conference today to discuss the situation.

Hamilton Public Health at last report had 209 new COVID19 cases and 11 deaths. Hospitalizations continued to climb , now sitting at 79, up five from the previous day. In Halton there decline of 13 new cases with 121 positive tests reported. Burlington had 42,Milton 39, Oakville 28 and Halton Hills 12.

Joe Brant Hospital has opened the field hospital (Pandemic Response Unit) that was built last April. The unit is intended to relieve pressure on hospital across the Hamilton-Halton-Niagara area, by taking patients who are no linger critical but still require hospitalization.