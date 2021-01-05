Province reports another 51 COVID deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,128 cases of COVID19 and 51 deaths. There were nearly 35,200 tests completed. 778 of the new cases are in Toronto, 614 in Peel, 213 in York Region, 172 in Durham and 151 in Middlesex-London.

Hamilton Public Health reports 94 new COVID19 cases and two deaths. Hospitalizations continued to climb , now sitting at 74, up six from the weekend. New outbreaks were reported at Macassa Lodge and Blackadar Retirement Residence. In Halton there was a spike in new cases with 134 positive tests reported. Milton had 47 cases, Oakville 44, Burlington 27 and Halton Hills 16.

Joe Brant Hospital has opened the field hospital (Pandemic Response Unit) that was built last April. The unit is intended to relieve pressure on hospital across the Hamilton-Halton-Niagara area, by taking patients who are no linger critical but still require hospitalization.

Hamilton Bylaw Officers issued a number of tickets over the holidays for people ignoring the social distancing and gathering rules. The head of the Emergency Planning Office Paul Johnson said the time for leniency is over and everybody who is caught breaking the rules will be fined.