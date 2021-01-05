Halton Police seek missing Oakville Man

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Oakville man. 31-year-old Michael Stone was last seen on foot in the area of Queens Avenue in Oakville on January 1, 2021. Michael is described as 6’1” tall, 200 lbs (medium build), shaved head, and has the word “karma” tattooed on his left wrist (see attached photo). He was last seen wearing a gradient zip-up sweater, black jogging pants, and tan running shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-825-44777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.