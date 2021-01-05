COVID outbreak at Hamilton Paramedic mountain base

A workplace outbreak has been declared at Hamilton Paramedic Service – Limeridge Base after three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hamilton Public Health Services notified Hamilton Paramedic Service and the City of the outbreak late yesterday. The employees are currently self-isolating and Public Health Services are in the process of completing contact tracing to ensure all close contacts also self-isolate. The City extend best wishes to the employees for a speedy recovery.

The employees last worked at the Hamilton Paramedic Service – Limeridge Base between Monday, December 28, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021. Although the employees followed all proper usage for personal protective equipment (PPE) and there is not believed to be any unprotected contact with the public, the City is advising residents out of an abundance of caution.

Hamilton Public Health Services will connect directly with anyone who is considered a close contact of these cases as part of their contact tracing.

A deep clean of the Hamilton Paramedic Service – Limeridge Base location will be conducted. There will be no interruption to service and/or operations.

The City has put a number of measures in place to ensure the health and safety of its employees. This includes the requirement for all City employees and the public to complete COVID-19 health screening prior to entering any City facility.