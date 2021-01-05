Big spike in Hamilton COVID deaths

Hamilton Public Health reports 209 new COVID19 cases and 11 deaths. The 11 deaths are the largest single day toll since the current wave of the pandemic began. Hospitalizations continued to climb , now sitting at 79, up five from the previous day. In Halton there decline of 13 new cases with 121 positive tests reported. Burlington had 42,Milton 39, Oakville 28 and Halton Hills 12.

Joe Brant Hospital has opened the field hospital (Pandemic Response Unit) that was built last April. The unit is intended to relieve pressure on hospital across the Hamilton-Halton-Niagara area, by taking patients who are no linger critical but still require hospitalization.

Hamilton Bylaw Officers issued a number of tickets over the holidays for people ignoring the social distancing and gathering rules. The head of the Emergency Planning Office Paul Johnson said the time for leniency is over and everybody who is caught breaking the rules will be fined.

Ontario is reporting 3,128 cases of COVID19 and 51 deaths. There were nearly 35,200 tests completed. 778 of the new cases are in Toronto, 614 in Peel, 213 in York Region, 172 in Durham and 151 in Middlesex-London.