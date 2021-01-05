Hamilton Police make arrest in apparent arson

A 32-year-old Hamilton man will appear before the courts today in relation to an overnight residential fire. No injuries were reported to the police.

Just after midnight Tuesday Hamilton Police responded to a residence in the area of Barton Street East and Stirton Street for an Assist Fire Department call. While on scene, a male was identified as the resident of the unit involved. Through continued investigation, police learned the male was responsible for the fire. He was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

The male is scheduled to have his matter addressed at the John Sopinka Courthouse later today. He will be facing a charge related to arson.

Damages to the property have been estimated at over $100,000.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Alex Buck by calling 905-546-3817.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com