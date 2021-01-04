Major remote learning rollout at HWDSB

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board has distributed about 6,000 devices to allow for remote learning during the current lockdown. The Board is also working to purchase additional IPads to meet future needs.

The remote learning program is available only to families that completed the remote readiness survey, and indicated that their child requires a device that can connect to home wifi for remote learning, will be contacted by their school during the week of December 28 to arrange for pick-up of a device on January 4.

Kindergarten students will not receive a device. A team of dedicated educators are creating alternative programming (work sheets, readings, etc.), that will be available for families to pick up and is posted on school websites.

Elementary and Secondary students receiving special education support in self-contained classes are able to continue to attend school in-person, provided they were doing so before the winter break. Transportation will continue to be provided. HWDSB’s Learning4Success site is tailored for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder or a Developmental Disability who are on an alternative program. These materials are available for family use and may be used to supplement instruction provided by the classroom teacher.

Devices loaned to students for remote learning must be returned when the student returns to school.

Outreach by HWDSB staff has identified families requiring a device, including specialized equipment for students receiving special education supports. These families can expect to receive communication about the device pick up during the week of December 28. To conserve resources, devices will only be loaned to grades 1 to 8 students who identified a need in the November 2020 Remote Readiness Survey.

The board notes that all devices have been cleaned and inspected by staff.

Provision has been made to get learning materials too students who do not have connectivity.

For more information, click here.