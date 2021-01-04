Holiday drinking-driving bonanza for Halton Police

Between vigilant Halton residents who show no reluctance to turn in suspected impaired drivers, car crash investigations and routine traffic stops Halton Police were kept busy with drinking-driving work over the holidays.

On December 29, 2020 just before 8:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Campbellville Road and Dublin Line in Milton. As a result of an investigation, a 51 year old Brampton woman was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

90 minutes later, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Main Street East and Thompson Road in Milton. As a result of an investigation, a 36 year-old Milton man was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

An hour later, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Lakeshore Road and Elizabeth Street in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, a 32-year-old Dunville man was charged with operation while impaired.

On New Years Day, just before 1:30 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Street and Brant Street in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, a 55 year-old Hamilton man was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Around the same time Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Campbellville Road and Tremaine Road in Milton. As a result of an investigation, a 60 year-old Milton man was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Half an hour later Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of North Shore Boulevard East and Glenwood Avenue in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, a 19 year-old Burlington man was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On January 2, 2021, just after 1:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Elgin Street and Nelson Avenue in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, a 63-year old Burlington man was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On January 3, 2021 just after 1:00 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Jordan Avenue and Cleaver Avenue in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, a 22 year old Burlington man was charged with operation while impaired.

At the same time, over at Fairview Street and Maple Avenue in Burlington a 44 year old Burlington man Burlington was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Monday at 1 am Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Main Street East and Harris Boulevard in Milton. As a result of an investigation, a Brampton man was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.