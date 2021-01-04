Hamilton reports 94 new COVID cases. scofflaws will be fined

Hamilton Public Health reports 94 new COVID19 cases since Sunday and two deaths. Hospitalizations continued to climb , now sitting at 74, up six from the weekend. New outbreaks were reported at Macassa Lodge and Blackadar Retirement Residence. In Halton there was a spike in new cases with 134 positive tests reported. Milton had 47 cases, Oakville 44, Burlington 27 and Halton Hills 16.

Hamilton Bylaw Officers issued a number of tickets over the holidays for people ignoring the social distancing and gathering rules. The head of the Emergency Planning Office Paul Johnson said the time for leniency is over and everybody who is caught breaking the rules will be fined.

Ontario is reporting 3,270 cases of COVID19 and 29 deaths. Locally, there are 917 new cases in Toronto, 581 in Peel, 389 in York Region, 246 in Windsor-Essex County and 131 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations are at 1190 and ICU cases totalled 333.