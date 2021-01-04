Hamilton man gone missing

Hamilton Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing person from the central Hamilton area who has not been seen since Saturday evening. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Andrew Zik was last seen in the area of King Street East and East Avenue North. He has not returned home since that time and it is considered to be out of character for him. As a result, there is a concern for Mr Jik’s well-being.

DESCRIPTION

Male

Caucasian

66-years-of-age

6’ 2”

220 lbs

Brown/grey shoulder-length hair, balding on top, longer at the back and sides

Brown/grey beard

Light grey winter jacket with a fur collar on the hood

Dark coloured pants

White running shoes

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into the location of Andrew Zik, are asked to contact the Division 10 Staff Sergeant’s office at 905-546-4725

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com