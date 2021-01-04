David Sweet will not run again after COVID travel violation

Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet has announced he will not seek re-election as MP after it was revealed he had spent some time out of the country over the holidays. In a series of tweets MP Sweet said,

Thank you to the citizens of Ancaster, Dundas, Flamborough, Westdale & Glanbrook for allowing me to serve you for the past 15 years. It’s been an honour to serve constituents directly as well as advocate for victims of violent offenders, Int’l Human Rights & small business.

My first challenge was to have CANMET metrological lab relocate to McMaster Innovation Park. Since then, I was pleased to secure well-invested federal funding to many excellent projects with McMaster University and throughout the greater City of Hamilton.

It has also been an honour to help build strong ties between Canada and Israel over the years. I’m grateful to the citizens of Canada for allowing me to lead & serve. It is time for me to spend more time with my wife, children and grandchildren while contributing in other ways

I am currently out of the country with my wife having reached this difficult decision, and will be back in Hamilton soon. I have resigned my role as Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy & Ethics and will not be seeking re-election as MP.

Rest assured until the next election my staff and I will continue to serve you to the best of our ability.

The Sweet travel revelation comes as a number of Canadian politicians have travelled internationally in recent weeks, even as COVID-19 cases soared across the country.

David Sweet was first elected in 2006 as the Member of Parliament for Ancaster–Dundas–Flamborough–Westdale. Following the 2012 federal electoral district redistribution, Sweet ran and was elected in Flamborough-Glanbrook. Sweet has served as Chair and Vice Chair for a variety of committees since he was first elected. Most recently, Sweet served as the chair of the Conservative Party of Canada’s parliamentary National Caucus during the 42nd Canadian Parliament.