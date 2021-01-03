Woman dies in Red Hill Parkway collision

A 25 year old woman has become Hamilton’s first traffic victim of 2021. Police say the woman was northbound on the parkway between Greenhill and King Street when the car, a 2009 Toyota, veered into the median and travelled about 100 meters before colliding with the TH&B rail trestle abutment.

EMS and police responded to the collision scene. The driver succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival at hospital.

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation. About an hour after the accident a car rear-ended a police cruiser on the scene. Luckily there were no serious injuries.

Both directions of the RHVP were closed during this investigation and reopened shortly after 8p.m. Detectives have not ruled out any contributing factors

Witnesses that have not yet spoken to detectives are asked to call the CRU at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at [ http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com ]http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.