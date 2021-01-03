Ontario Expanding Financial Support for School Children

Ontario is expanding its offering funding for parents to help offset costs during the 2020-2021 school year to include students in high school.

The original program allowed for $200 for each child up to age 12 and $250 for each child or youth up to age 21 with special needs. Now Support for Learners is also expanding to students ages 13 to Grade 12, including students who are in secondary school that are over 18. Applications will open on January 11, 2021. Details on eligibility and how to apply will be communicated soon.

The Province is classifying a child with special needs as:

Any student reported to be receiving special education programs or services by their school board

Any child enrolled in licensed child care reported to be receiving special needs funding or support

Any child identified as having a special need

Students who are identified as being solely gifted to have special needs under this program

Families interested in applying will have to submit separate forms for each child. Only one parent or guardian may apply for each child and only one application per child will be accepted.

When applying, parents and guardians will need the following information for each child:

the name of your child’s school and school board (if applicable)

your child’s date of birth

a valid email address

your banking information (bank name, branch number and account number)

The deadline to apply for this one-time funding has been extended to February 8, 2021. Families can expect to receive their payment approximately two weeks after submitting.

Click here to apply or learn more details, https://t.co/6ASky363kh?amp=1