Ontario COVID counts drops below 3,000

The province reported 2964 new cases of COVID and over 49,800 tests completed. Locally, there are 786 new cases in Toronto, 346 in Peel, 308 in York Region, 197 in Durham and 187 in Windsor-Essex County. 25 COVID deaths were also reported.

With the New-Years holiday resulting in no new COVID updates Hamilton and Halton Public Health released two day summaries yesterday, with normal reporting resuming later Sunday.

Hamilton is reporting 292 new COVID cases since the last report which covered Thursday to 3PM. There have been six deaths in that period—two of them at St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence. Hospitalizations remained unchanged at 68.

HHS has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the E3 unit at Juravinski Hospital after five patients tested positive for the virus on December 31. All health care workers who work on E3 have been, or will be, tested as well as any staff, physicians and learners who may have spent prolonged periods of time on the unit.

Hamilton Health Sciences has also declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on 5 West at Hamilton General Hospital after four staff members tested positive for the virus. 5 West is a COVID-19 unit and remains open at this time for COVID admissions.

Other outbreaks include Regina Gardens involving 1 staff, and Macassa Lodge where one staff and one resident tested positive.

Halton reported 259 cases since last Thursday, 78 in Burlington, 24 in Halton Hills, 97 in Milton and 60 in Oakville. There have been eight deaths reported in Halton since Thursday. Hospitalizations are at 61.