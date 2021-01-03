Hamilton reports 136 new cases of COVID, three deaths

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 136 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and three deaths. One of the deaths was at Shalom Village, bringing the death toll there to 15. Four more cases were added to the outbreak at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5 West where there are now two patients and three staff infected. There have also been four more cases added to the outbreak at Juravinski Unit E3 where now there are seven patients and one staff testing positive. There were new outbreaks declared at Parkview Nursing Centre and Caroline Place each involving one staff, and at Aberdeen Gardens where one resident has tested positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were unchanged at 68.

Halton reported 69 new cases—24 in Milton, 19 in Oakville, 17 in Burlington and nine in Halton Hills. There was one death recorded. Hospitalizations in the region increased by eight to 69.

The province reported 2964 new cases of COVID and over 49,800 tests completed. Locally, there are 786 new cases in Toronto, 346 in Peel, 308 in York Region, 197 in Durham and 187 in Windsor-Essex County. 25 COVID deaths were also reported.