Woman Found shot at Appleby GO parking lot

A woman is in hospital with a gunshot wound to the head after an incident on New Years Day. Shortly before 1 p.m. on January 1, 2021, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to reports of an individual who appeared to have been shot in a vehicle in the Appleby GO station parking lot in Burlington.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman in a vehicle suffering from head trauma that appeared to be the result of a gunshot. Police arrested a man at the scene. The female was transported to hospital, where she is receiving care for serious injuries. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The male and female are known to each other. No additional suspects are outstanding and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

For the protection of the privacy of the victim, the suspect will not be named at this time, and no additional details will be provided to media.

We are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed any suspicious activity at the Appleby GO station between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, or anyone who may have information about this incident, to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.