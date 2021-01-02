Two accused of Hit and Run killing of Hagersville-born Calgary police officer are arrested.

The two teenagers who were driving an SUV that hit a Calgary Police officer resulting in fatal injuries have turned themselves in and have been charged with first-degree murder. CHCH News reports that the officer, Andrew Harnett was originally from Hagersville. His brother described a young man who always wanted to be a police officer and who graduated top of his class from military police college. The 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service was killed while on routine New Year’s Eve traffic duty.

Sgt. Harnett had stopped a copper Infiniti SUV in the Calgary suburb of Falconbridge at about 10:50 p.m. when the driver sped off, striking him. The desperate efforts of nearby officers and paramedics were unsuccessful and Harnett succumbed to his injuries around an hour later in hospital, Calgary Police said in a statement.

“The profound grief this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is

The two teens turned themselves in a few hours after the incident and were charged with first-degree Murder. Police say they believe the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old and that a 19-year-old teen was the passenger. The car was recovered before the pair surrendered to police.