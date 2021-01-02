Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting two new outbreaks at its hospitals.

HHS has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the E3 unit at Juravinski Hospital after five patients tested positive for the virus on December 31. All health care workers who work on E3 have been, or will be, tested as well as any staff, physicians and learners who may have spent prolonged periods of time on the unit.

There are no new infections detected on the previously declared outbreak units of B3 and F5.

Hamilton Health Sciences has also declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on 5 West at Hamilton General Hospital after four staff members tested positive for the virus. 5 West is a COVID-19 unit and remains open at this time for COVID admissions.

HHS is currently testing all health care workers on 5 West as well as any staff that spend prolonged periods of time on the unit. HHS Infection Prevention and Control and Employee Health Services are working with Hamilton Public Health to identify and inform individuals who may be contacts.

There are no new cases among patients or staff on the 7 West unit which was subject to an outbreak declaration on December 28.

At St Peters Hospital, the outbreak at the Restorative Care Unit was officially declared over on December 31, 2020.