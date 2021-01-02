Another single-day record for new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 3,363 cases of COVID19 today–a new single-day record–and 2,476 cases reported yesterday. Today, there are 713 new cases in Peel, 700 in Toronto, 395 in York Region, and 226 in Windsor-Essex County. There were 44 deaths reported. Hospitalizations showed a decrease with 1003 COVID beds reported. There are 322 patients in ICU and 220 of them are on ventilators. 61,401 tests were completed on January 1st and 70,570 on December 31st