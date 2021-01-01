US Senate defies Trump by overriding his veto

Just days before the US Congress will meet to certify the 2020 election results, President Donald Trump has been delivered a rebuke from the Senate By an overwhelming vote Friday the Senate voted to override President Trump’s veto of the annual military policy bill. It was the first veto override of Trump’s presidency and comes with less than three weeks left in his term.

The vote was 81-to-13 vote, with eight abstentions including Trump allies Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz. Only seven Republican senators voted with Trump. The bill was immensely popular in that among other measures it would give members of the military a pay raise. The New York Times says the veto overrise, “amounted to an extraordinary reprimand delivered to Mr. Trump in the final weeks of his presidency.”

It takes a two-thirds majority of the Senate to override a presidential veto.

Mr. Trump vetoed the bipartisan legislation last week, saying he objected to a provision directing the military to strip the names of Confederate leaders from bases. He also tried to insert other clauses unrelated to the military.

The Senators, both Republican and Democrat, had spent months crafting the bill, which has been passed every year for the past 60 years.

The last time Congress overrode a presidential veto was in 2016, the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency, after he vetoed legislation allowing families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia.

The veto override is the latest in a series of setbacks for Trump in what had been his ability to control the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell started the erosion by declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election while Trump was still trying to get the courts to reverse the vote. Then last week its was McConnell again, advising senators to not object to the final step in the electoral process when congress receives the Electoral College vote on January 6. That will be one day after voters in Georgia go to the polls to settle two open senate races.