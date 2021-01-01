Two former Premiers, Hazel McCallion receive Order of Ontario

Former Conservative Premier Mike Harris and his successor Ernie Eves have both been named to the order of Canada by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell. Mike Harris, served as Ontario’s 22nd premier, from 1995 to 2002, and was remembered for his “Common Sense Revolution,” which set out to reduce taxes, create jobs, and boost recovery from an economic recession. He was Nipissing’s MPP, serving from 1981 to 2002, and continues to serve as a major fundraiser for education and health.

Ernie Eves was Ontario’s 23rd premier. Elected as MPP six times in Parry Sound and twice in Caledon, he served the government in key posts, including Minister of Finance. His volunteerism includes supporting students with learning disabilities through the Justin Eves Foundation, named in honour of his late son and serving on the board of Special Olympics Canada.

The longest-serving mayor in the history of the City of Mississauga, Hazel McCallion served as the fifth mayor from 1978 to 2014. Regarded as a fearless trailblazer and ceiling-breaker for women in hockey, women in politics, political leaders and seniors. Known lovingly as “Hurricane Hazel,” she is now the first Chancellor of Sheridan College.

Other noted recipients of the award:

Hershell Ezrin who served as Canadian Consul in several key U.S. cities, and devoted to his Canadian-Jewish community.

Lawyer Dale Lastman, known for his philanthropy and advocacy on behalf of diversity in the community. In 2017, Dale was the recipient of the Order of Canada. He sits on the board of several sports franchises and serves as an Alternate Governor of the NHL and NBA and Governor of the CFL.

Bob Runciman was an elected official for 45 years at the municipal, provincial and federal levels. He was a member of the Ontario Legislature and served in the Miller Cabinet. Later he served in the Canadian Senate.