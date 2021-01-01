Tributes pour in as Calgary police officer killed at New Year’s Eve traffic stop

A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been killed while on routine New Year’s Eve traffic duty. There is a manhunt underway across Alberta after two teens sped away from a police traffic stop hitting 37-year old Sgt. Andrew Harnett. The officer was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Sgt. Harnett had stopped a vehicle in the Calgary suburb of Falconbridge at about 10:50 p.m. when the driver sped off, striking him.

The desperate efforts of nearby officers and paramedics were unsuccessful and Harnett succumbed to his injuries around an hour later in hospital, Calgary Police said in a statement.

“The profound grief this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is

“There is a massive effort underway to locate and bring to justice those responsible for taking the life of one of our members,” said police. “Dozens of sworn and civilian members are working around the clock tracking down each and every lead and these efforts will not stop.”

Two first-degree murder warrants have been issued for Al-Azan Shah Muhammad, 17, and Amir Abdulrahman, 19, both of Calgary, in connection to the New Year’s Eve death.

Police allege Muhammad was driving the vehicle in question and Abdulrahman was the passenger. They vehicle is described as a copper-coloured, 2006 Infiniti FX, with a small spare tire on the front passenger side with hail damage.

Hundreds of condolence messages for the fallen Calgary officer were posted online across the country Friday as the news broke. Hamilton Police Service Tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with the members of the @CalgaryPolice as they mourn the loss of an officer who was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop on New Years Eve. #herosinlifenotdeath #lineofdutydeath #BeSafe #BeKind #DriveSafe #HamOnt.”

From Halton Police, “Saddened to hear this news from Calgary. Sending condolences to the officers’ family, friends, and colleagues. Know that you have our full support as you grieve your loss.”

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police said they are standing with the Calgary police in grieving the loss of an officer. “A heartbreaking way to start 2021,” they wrote.

“Sending strength to the family of the fallen officer and the entire (Calgary Police) family,” posted Niagara Regional Police Service chief Bryan MacCulloch.