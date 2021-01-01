New Years baby born where Mom works
The Halton Healthcare family just got a little bigger! Claire Latto-Hall is a Professional Practice Clinician at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and is now the proud mother of the first baby of 2021 born at OTMH. Baby Ovenden arrived at 12:46 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Claire Latto-Hall didn’t have to stray far from work — or at all for that matter — when it came time to delivery.
Pictured Claire, the baby, (as yet unnamed) and dad Graham Ovenden It is their second child.
