Hamilton Police Investigate a Shooting Incident on the Rural Mountain

Detectives are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday evening between Hamilton and Caledonia.

At about 8 O’clock on Wednesday evening, Hamilton Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Highway 6 and Leeming Road.

Police obtained information from witnesses that the suspect(s) discharged multiple rounds from a firearm, before fleeing the area possibly in a vehicle.

No victims were located and no injuries reported.

At this time, police are treating this incident as targeted.

Hamilton Police are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact Police.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation, are asked to call Detective Constable Ian Chan at (905) 546-8970 or Detective Sergeant Marco Del Conte at (905) 546-3851.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com