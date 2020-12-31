Back to school details from Halton District School Board

Halton District School Board is providing updated information for parents and students on plans for learning in the new year under COVID conditions. Due to the four-week, province-wide shutdown, students will move to teacher-led remote learning when they return from the winter break on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Elementary students will learn remotely from Jan. 4 – 8. Schools will remain closed to students for in-person learning until Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. All current elementary students enrolled in virtual school will continue in virtual learning.

Secondary students will move to full remote learning beginning Monday, Jan. 4. Secondary schools (Grade 9 – 12) will remain closed to in-person learning for students until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Secondary schools will reopen to students for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25. All current secondary students enrolled in virtual school will continue in virtual learning. Note: Burlington Central High School and Aldershot High School will open on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 for in-person elementary students only (Grade 7 – 8).

Students in Life Skills, Communications and Community Pathway Program classes will have the option to come to school or learn from home effective Jan. 4. Transportation will be provided for students who normally qualify for it.

Teachers will be connecting with elementary students & families: Parents/guardians can expect to receive communication from teachers on or before Monday, Jan 4. In this communication, students will be provided with a link to a Google Meet for synchronous learning on Monday morning.

Elementary student schedules and reminders

Remote learning days will follow the regular class schedule/timetable. Staff will be meeting students on-line at the beginning of Period 1 on Monday, Jan. 4 to check in and reconnect. During this time teachers will provide work for the students to work on asynchronously during Period 2 so teachers can follow up with any families with children who are not online. The remainder of this first day and the rest of the week will follow the regular schedule of mainly synchronous learning.

The length of the instructional day remains unchanged. Start and end times and daily schedules will remain the same as in-person learning. The minimum daily amount of synchronous learning will be 180 minutes for Kindergarten students and 225 minutes for students in Grades 1-8. For students in the Virtual Elementary Schools there is no change to the school schedule.

Secondary student schedules and reminders

Secondary remote learning days will follow the current school schedule/timetable; this applies to both students in home schools and students in the Virtual Secondary School (VSS).

Most student Coop placements will continue as they are aligned with public health guidelines. For any Coop placements impacted by the provincial shutdown, students will be provided alternative work-related materials by their teacher so their learning can continue.

Secondary students will continue to follow the Quadmester calendar but cohorting will not continue, rather all students will attend their classes together online daily.

Technology for learning

Technology support is available for families through the following online HDSB resources:

While the Halton District School Board has distributed thousands of devices to students this year, we know that some students may still require a device for this remote learning period. In those cases, families are encouraged to contact their school principal when school reopens on Monday, Jan. 4 to make arrangements. Please note that devices will be provided based on availability and may take time to distribute.