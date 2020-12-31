200 cases added to Hamilton COVID total as Public Health deals with reporting issues

Hamilton Public Health has added 200 new cases to the overall total of COVID19 cases in Hamilton, but part of the new number is a make-up from previous days’ under-reporting. Hamilton Public Health notes, “The new cases reported today over-represent the actual daily case change due to a delay in labs uploading data noted on our website yesterday. Actual daily counts for the most recent days are: Dec 28th: 138, Dec 29th: 150, Dec 30th 50 up to 3PM . There were four additional deaths reported, one at Chartwell Wilowgrove, one at Juravinski Hospital and one at Grace Villa. There was a new outbreak reported at Bellstone Christian School on Tuesday involving one student and one staff. There was also an outbreak at Hatt’s Off Group home involving one staff. Halton Public health reported 95 new cases and one additional death. Burlington had 44 new cases, Milton 26, Oakville 17 and Halton Hills 8. Covid totals wil not be updated on New Years Day.

Ontario is reporting a new single-day record of 3,328 cases of COVID19 and 56 deaths. Nearly 63,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 888 new cases in Toronto, 431 in Peel, 418 in York Region, 257 in Windsor-Essex County and 194 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations continued to strain the system with 1235 people now in hospitals with COVID. 337 are in ICU and 210 are on respirators.