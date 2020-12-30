Police say hit-and-run suspect tried to torch car

Hamilton Police have arrested a man after a hit and run accident that left a pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries.

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, shortly before 10:00 p.m., a male walked across Wellington Street North between King Street and King William Street. He was not in a marked cross walk.

At the same time a 2008 Nissan sedan, was travelling southbound on Wellington Street North and struck the male. The driver of the Nissan vehicle then fled the area.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and has sustained serious injuries to his leg and head. His injuries are life-threatening.

The 2008 Nissan vehicle was located a short time later abandoned on Twenty Road East with obvious signs of an intentional fire.

The registered owner of the vehicle turned himself in the next day and was arrested.

He will appear at the John Sopinka Court House on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

21 year old Antonio Diego Ayala is charged with the hit and run, public mischief and arson in connection with the car fire.

The pedestrian still remains in hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with this investigation, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.