New COVID case count approaching 3,000

Ontario reported another record=setting single day total of new COVID cases with 2923 positive tests. There were 19 deaths reported. Hospitalizations also set a new record since the beginning of the pandemic with 1177 patients. There are 323 in ICU beds and 204 on ventilators.

Hamilton reported the largest single-day count of new COVID cases since the second wave of the outbreak began. There were also four additional deaths—three at Shalom Village and one at Grace Villa. There were no new cases however at any of the key outbreak sites. There were three new outbreaks reported today, but dating to December 20th. One at Choices Supportive Group Living, involving one staff, at the Hamilton General Hospital Unit 7WA where two patients and one staff tested positive; and a Lawfield Elementary School involving two students.

Halton reported 108 new cases with no deaths. There were 36 new cases in Oakville, 35 in Milton, 27 in Burlington and 10 in Halton Hills. There were no additional hospitalizations reported.