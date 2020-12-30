Hamilton COVID cases at 31 amid reporting glitch

Hamilton is reporting only 31 new COVID cases but Hamilton Public Health cautions that the low number is due to a reporting lag and tomorrows numbers, as a result will likely show a spike. There were three additional deaths reported– all at Shalom Village and five new cases of COVID, bringing the total deaths at that facility to 16, with 162 cases overall.. St Joseph’s Villa, Grace Villa and Juravinski all reported one new case of COVID and no deaths. St Elizabeth Retirement Residences reported two new cases. There were two new outbreaks—one at Clarion Nursing Homes involving one staff member, and one at the Hamilton Downtown YMCA, also a single staff member.

Halton reported 61 new cases with no deaths. There 20 new cases in Milton, 18 in Burlington, 17 in Oakville and six in Halton Hills. There were no additional hospitalizations reported.

Ontario reported another record=setting single day total of new COVID cases with 2923 positive tests. There were 19 deaths reported. Hospitalizations also set a new record since the beginning of the pandemic with 1177 patients. There are 323 in ICU beds and 204 on ventilators.