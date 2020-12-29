Hamilton new COVID cases spike

Hamilton is reporting the largest single-day count of new COVID cases since the second wave of the outbreak began. There were also four additional deaths—three at Shalom Village and one at Grace Villa. There were no new cases however at any of the key outbreak sites. There were three new outbreaks reported today, but dating to December 20th. One at Choices Supportive Group Living, involving one staff, at the Hamilton General Hospital Unit 7WA where two patients and one staff tested positive; and a Lawfield Elementary School involving two students.

Halton reported 108 new cases with no deaths. There were 36 new cases in Oakville, 35 in Milton, 27 in Burlington and 10 in Halton Hills. There were no additional hospitalizations reported.

Ontario reported almost 4500 new COVID cases in the past two days—1939 Sunday and 2553 Monday. Monday’s total was a new single-day record. There were 78 deaths reported as well. Hospitalizations are up to 864, 304 of whom are in ICU and 207 of them on ventilators.