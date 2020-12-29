Halton Police: Missing Burlington woman, hate graffiti incident

Halton Regional Police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 62 year-old female resident of Burlington.

On Sunday December 27 at approximately 7pm, Theresa Souter left her residence on foot. Police are concerned for her well-being.

Theresa Souter is described as; White, female, 5’2″ with a heavy build, white shoulder length hair worn back, wearing a blue hooded jacket, brown ankle length skirt, fur lined boots and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the on duty Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747 ext. 2310.

On December 28, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service received a report regarding graffiti at Silver Creek Public School in Georgetown.

The graffiti, which included two swastikas and the letters “KKK”, were placed on one of the school’s exterior walls using duct tape. Police were notified of the incident by a resident of Georgetown and attended the scene. The incident remains under investigation at this time and the graffiti has since been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2415 or ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.