Brantford anti-masker assaulted two store employees

A belligerent Christmas shopper faces two assault charges after two incidents in Brantford where store employees were assaulted for trying to enforce COVID masking rules. At approximately 9:50 a.m. on December 23, 2020 officers with the Brantford Police Service received a report of an individual within a retail location located at Henry Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway who assaulted a store employee after being asked to wear a face covering.

When reminded that wearing a face covering within the retail location is mandatory under the Reopening Ontario Act, the accused male physically assaulted the store employee and then fled.

Later the same day, Brantford Police Service were called after an individual within a retail location on Lynden Road assaulted a store employee after being asked to wear a face covering.

The accused male became confrontational and belligerent towards the store employee after being asked to wear a face covering. Upon being asked to leave the store, the accused threw merchandise at the store associate.

Officers confirmed the same male was responsible for both incidents.

As a result of the investigation, a 25 year old male from Brantford, stands charged with the following:

Assault X 2 under the Criminal Code

Mischief under $5,000 under the Criminal Code and,

Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order under the Reopening Ontario Act

Brantford Police Service are reminding the public that under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020, businesses or organizations must ensure that masks or face coverings are worn by any person (including members of the public and workers) in the indoor area of the business or organization, with limited exceptions.

To report a violation of COVID-19 provincial or municipal orders in Brantford, please visit Brantford.ca to access the online form or call the City’s Customer Contact Centre at 519-759-4150.