Two rescued from Halton fire, one in serious condition
Halton Regional Police Service, Halton Hils Fire and Halton Paramedics have responded to a residential fire at 46 Cobblehill Road, Acton. A resident of the home called 911 and reported there was a fire inside the single family dwelling. Upon arrival Halton Hills Fire entered the home and rescued one resident from inside, the caller was rescued from a rear home balcony. Fire and EMS undertook life saving measures immediately on the female resident rescued from inside the home. Both residents were taken to local hospital for treatment. A female in her 60’s is in serious condition. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and Halton regional Police will continue investigation.
