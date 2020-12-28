New visitor restrictions in effect for Oakville Trafalgar and other Halton Healthcare Hospitals

As Ontario heads into full lockdown mode this week Halton Healthcare has instituted new restrictions for visitors

In a release the healthcare organization says:

Effective Tuesday, December 29, 2020:

Patients will be asked to choose one (1) person to be their designated visitor

This person will be the only individual allowed to visit them during their hospital stay

Patients will not be permitted to switch designated visitors

Individuals not on the list of designated visitors at the screening desks, will not be permitted to enter

For most patient units, the designated visitor will be allowed to visit one (1) time each day, within one (1) of the visiting time periods: 11:00am – 2:00pm OR 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Mental Health Inpatient visiting time: 5pm – 7pm

COVID-19 positive patients and those waiting for COVID-19 test results are not permitted visitors, unless their medical status changes significantly for the worse.

Virtual Visiting

The hospitals offer offer virtual visits seven (7) days a week between 9:00am and 9:00pm. Anyone can book a virtual visit by clicking here https://www.haltonhealthcare.on.ca/covid-19-info/visiting-with-a-patient/virtual-visiting or by calling 905-338-4615.

Important Information for Visits:

Everyone is required to go through active screening and enter through a designated Visitor entrance

OTMH – Level 1 Parking Garage Entrance

MDH – Maternal Newborn Entrance

GH – South Entrance (ED Entrance for after-hours)

Visitors must:

wear masks at all times

sign in and out at the screening desk

clean hands frequently and avoid touching surfaces unnecessarily

In addition, visitors are asked to:

stay in the patient room for the duration of their visit

use public, not patient washrooms

not visit other clinical areas of the building

not take patients outside the hospital

Exceptions for visiting may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

If you have travelled outside of Canada and wish to visit one of our hospitals, please click here for the latest travel rules from the Government of Canada.

Bringing Food for Patients

Food that is temperature sensitive (hot or cold), such as milk, yogurt or meat, should be offered to the patient during the course of your visit and must be removed from the patient room at the end of your visit, as they cannot be safely stored for the patient (note: microwaves and fridges are not available at this time).

​Non-perishable food items, such as crackers, cookies or chips can be left with the patient at their bedside at any time.