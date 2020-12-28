Mark Runciman honoured by RBG on his retirement

As Mark Runciman retires after a 15-year tour as CEO of the Royal Botanical Gardens, The RBG Board has dedicated the Breezeway at RBG Centre as a tribute to Mark. The Breezeway sits between the Mediterranean Garden and the Children’s Natural Playground. Mark Runciman was instrumental in bringing financial stability to the RBG as it moved from almost total reliance on Government support to much greater self-sufficiency. He also was able to bring about an improved governance model that allowed the organization to transform into a year-round attraction. Beginning in 1984, Mark worked his way through the ranks of RBG, from Superintendent of Buildings and Equipment to the Director of Capital Works, and then to the position of CEO, Mark earned the respect and support of staff, volunteers, and board members, solidifying a focus on legendary guest experiences and ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of RBG. Mark representing RBG at Kew’s 250th Anniversary and meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

Achievements under his leadership such as the addition of the Camilla and Peter Dalglish Atrium, Aldershot Escarpment Garden, Helen M. Kippax Garden, the rejuvenation of the iconic David Braley & Nancy Gordon Rock Garden, and the revitalization of the Rose Garden were projects that transformed RBG. Perhaps his greatest lasting legacy was the development of RBG’s 25-Year Master Plan which received Board approval in May of this year.

To celebrate Mark’s legacy the board has created the Mark Runciman Tribute Fund. The fund will support RBG during the current pandemic year and focus on RBG’s vital projects such as plant propagation, aquatic revitalization, habitat protection and RBG’s many conservation and education programs, including our new RBG at Home digital education program for children and educators. To donate, click here.

Mark’s colleagues produced a tribute video recounting Mark’s many achievements as CEO of RBG.