Lori Loughlin out of jail

Lori Loughlin has served her time at a Female Correctional Institute in the San Francisco area. She completed the two month sentence that was handed down after she and her fashion designer husband pled guilty for a scheme to pass her daughters off as rowers so they would be admitted to the University of Southern California.

Ms. Loughlin, who most remember for playing Aunt Becky on the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, had both pleaded guilty to fraud and were sentenced in August. Prosecutors said the couple paid half a million dollars to get their girls into the school.

In addition to the time served in prison, Ms. Loughlin was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, during which time she must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine. Mr. Giannulli, who prosecutors said was more involved has another three months left in his sentence.

The college admissions scandal resulted in more than 50 people being charged. It originated with William Singer, a California businessman who has been cooperating with federal investigators since September 2018.

Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who served 11 days earlier this year in the same prison were among the highest-profile defendants in the prosecution, in which rich parents were charged with conspiring to cheat on exams or bribe coaches, in order to have their children admitted to prestigious post-secondary institutions.

Patty Hearst, the granddaughter of William Randolph Hearst, served 21 months at FCI Dublin after partaking in a robbery with members of the Symbionese Liberation Army, who had kidnapped her months earlier, the Mercury News reported. She was released in 1979 after President Jimmy Carter commuted her 7-year sentence.

Sara Jane Moore, who attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, spent 32 years at the prison.

Heidi Fleiss, known as the “Hollywood Madam,” served 20 months in FCI Dublin in the 1990s after police busted an upscale prostitution ring that served high-profile clients in Hollywood.