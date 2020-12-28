Help RBG by donating that Christmas tree

The Royal Botanical Gardens annual Tree collection is set to resume but with a new scope and a limited capacity. RBG needs a maximum of 1,500 trees (down from the 3,000+ they typically receive) in order to strategically place them in critical zones. Community members are asked to pre-register their donation(s) ahead of their drop-off.

For well over a decade, RBG has relied on the generosity of the public to deliver their trees to help in various stream-restoration projects around aquatic ecosystems. Since this project began, over 175,000 trees have been repurposed and placed into the banks of the Chedoke and Grindstone Creeks. Once placed, their branches begin to collect and retain suspended sediment which helps form a riverbank, something previously demolished by invasive Common Carp. As the years go by and more trees are added, the riverbanks become fortified and stabilized, which help channel the flow of water during high-water events. The placement of trees also helps by creating essential habitat for birds, mammals, insects, reptiles, amphibians and most importantly a strong soil bed where native plants can take root and begin to sprout.

This year RBG requires a maximum of 1,500 trees for our restoration and are asking that everyone register their tree prior to dropping it off.

Drop off between December 29 and January 10

Please do not drop off your tree without pre-registering

Drop off will be at an un-staffed location close to the border of Hamilton and Burlington. Specific drop-off instructions and location details will be provided via email to registrants.

Remove all decorations and ties