Four more deaths at Grace Villa

Hamilton has reported 114 new cases of COVID 19. There were four deaths-all of them at Grace Villa. The total number of deaths at Grace Villa is now 38. The case count at Grace Villa also increased by two; bringing to 224 the total number of positive tests-143 residents and 81 staff. The Meadows Long Term Care home reported 3 additional cases -2 residents and one visitor. There were no new cases reported at Juravinski Hospital and Shalom Village. There was a new outbreak at Timothy Christian School involving three students and one staff. Halton Public Health reported 87 new cases and two deaths. There were 36 news cases in Oakville, 33 in Burlington, 16 in Milton and 2 in Halton Hills.