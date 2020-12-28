More public consultation promised for Aldershot

Aldershot’s City and Regional Councillor is pledging more public meetings in 2021 despite the ongoing challenge of Covid.

In his year-end newsletter Kelvin Galbraith said that one of his goals for next year will be to host quarterly virtual ward meetings and some socially distanced drop-in meetings when the weather gets warmer.

“We did not have any (in 2020) and feel that we need to try to improve this. Other Councillors have tried them and have had limited success.”

He noted that not all constituents are comfortable with virtual meetings.

Aldershot is part of Ward One which Galbraith reports is particularly busy with development and construction.

The Councillor’s City Hall web page lists three pending development applications, nine current applications and eight others that fit into categories such as approved but not yet built.

Galbraith also promises to continue his monthly newsletters in 2021 and to host small community group meetings in areas of high development.

Galbraith is in his first term on Council. He was elected in October 2018. He serves on all the City’s standing committees, Regional Council and the Boards of Toursim Burlington, The Royal Botanical Gardens and the Aldershot Village B.I.A.

By Rick Craven