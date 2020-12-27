New COVID cases show decrease in Ontario

Ontario Health officials report 2005 new COVID cases. That is a drop of more than 200 cases from the totals last week. It is the lowest single-day total since December 13. Also for the first time in two weeks the number of resolved cases was equal to the number of new cases-2005. There were 18 deaths reported. There are 823 hospital cases. Which, with the exception of yesterday’s number , is also the lowest in 2 weeks. Weekend and holiday reporting has been uneven in Ontario, so the true picture might not be known until later this week.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting a significant deterioration in the outbreak at Shalom Village. There has been a massive increase of 40 cases at the facility—87 residents, 67 staff and three visitors. Grace Villa reported three more cases bringing the total to 222—141 residents and 81 staff. Juravinski hospital reported four additional cases for a total of 98 cases—47 patients,49 staff and two visitors. The latest outbreaks were at Sir Wilfrid Laurier School—1 student, one staff; Sir Thomas More, 1 student and two staff; and the St Leonard’s Society involving one resident. For the two days since the last report there have been 162 new cases across Hamilton and five deaths.