New COVID cases in Hamilton show a decline

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 77 new COVID19 cases as of Sunday—down significantly from the previous four days. There were two deaths reported—one at Shalom Village whose total case count sits at 157—87 residents, 67 staff and three visitors and 10 deaths. Juravinski Hospital reported four more cases bringing the total to 102—50 patients, 50 staff and two visitors. The situation at Grace Villa was unchanged with 222 cases –141 residents, and 81 staff. That outbreak claimed 32 lives. There was one new outbreak reported at St. Elizabeth’s Retirement Residence involving three residents. Halton reported a three day total of 244 cases—91 on December 24, 63 on Christmas Day and 91 on Boxing day. Milton had 76 of the new cases, Burlington 72, Oakville 57 and Halton Hills 41. There were five additional deaths over the three-day reporting period.

Ontario Health officials report 2005 new COVID cases. That is a drop of more than 200 cases from the totals last week. It is the lowest single-day total since December 13. Also for the first time in two weeks the number of resolved cases was equal to the number of new cases-2005. There were 18 deaths reported. There are 823 hospital cases. Which, with the exception of yesterday’s number , is also the lowest in 2 weeks. Weekend and holiday reporting has been uneven in Ontario, so the true picture might not ben known until later this week.