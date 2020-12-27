Gunplay does not take a holiday in Hamilton

The Christmas holiday did not deter the incidence of shootings in Hamilton with Hamilton Police Service sorting out two shootings on Christmas Day and one on Boxing Day.

Christmas day, shortly after 5:00 am, somebody fired at a residence on Kenilworth Ave S. No one was injured because of that incident and police believe it was a targeted shooting.

Then Christmas evening, shortly before 7:45 pm, unknown suspects shot at a residence in the area of Roxborough Ave and Reid Ave. No one was injured and again police believe the shooting was targeted.

On Boxing day, shortly after 1:30pm, Hamilton Police responded to the area of 590 North Service Road, Stoney Creek after receiving reports of shots fired. Police confirmed a firearm had been discharged inside one of the units however there were no injuries Witnesses report seeing a Chevrolet Cruze and white SUV fleeing the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

The Hamilton Police Service are asking residents of both areas to check any video surveillance they may have that could assist police in their investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Det/Sgt Ben THIBODEAU by calling 905-546-2907 or the on-duty staff sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com